Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson Branded Her Name on His Chest

Getty/Instagram

A recent photo of Pete Davidson had everyone wondering if he had Kim Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest.

She set the record straight on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” revealing he actually had “Kim” branded on his skin!

Kim explained, “Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got, but the Kim one is not a tattoo, it is actually a branding… He wanted to do something that was really different.”

Davidson is in the process of having his arm and neck tattoos removed, so Kim said he told her, “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up and I just wanted it there as, like, a scar on me.”

Kardashian didn’t confirm how many tattoos he has dedicated to her, but confessed her favorite is on his upper chest and says, “My girl is a lawyer.”

The couple recently went Instagram official and she joked with Ellen, “I guess it’s not official until you post.”

Dave Sirus/Instagram

She added, “I have the cutest pictures of us… but then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate, don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.’”

“I don’t know what the right thing to do is — I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are.”

Ellen told her, “You deserve to be happy,” adding that she had noticed a shift in Kim and a different side of her these days. Kim told her, “I encourage my friends and the people I love to be happy, and I went for it. I went for it, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, f**k it… just go for it, find your happiness.’ I went for it, and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”

The appearance comes on the heels of the Kardashian family’s big interview with Variety last week, in which Kim revealed their new Hulu show “The Kardashians” won’t feature Pete, but that she will reveal “all the details” about how they met.