Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Pete Davidson for the First Time

Fans are about to get the full scoop on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance!

In a new interview with Variety, Kim reveals her new Hulu show “The Kardashians” won’t feature Pete, but she will reveal “all the details” about how they met.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told the magazine. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Kim and Pete were first linked after her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig in October. Now, Kardashian confirms the new reality show will cover “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She continued, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kardashian is also in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West, and Variety says the rapper did film scenes for the Hulu show and will appear in the first episode of “The Kardashians.”

Opening up about the split, Kim said, “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Does she ever see herself stepping away from public life? “Sometimes I think, ‘Oh, my God, the dream. I can stop being Kim K. in 10 years,’” Kim shares, adding that in reality, “No, I don’t.”

Meanwhile, another storyline on the new show will be Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In January, Tristan confirmed he had welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols. The baby was conceived while he was still dating Khloé.

Khloé told Variety, “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”