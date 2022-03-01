New Teaser for ‘The Kardashians’ Hints at ‘Transformations’ and Major Moments

A new teaser trailer for Hulu’s “The Kardashians” was released Monday night, and it features some exciting moments captured over the past year!

“You guys, it’s happening,” Kris Jenner announces — and we couldn’t be more excited. The series stars Kris and daughters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Giving us a taste of what is to come, a voice-over by Kris teases, “Over the last year, we have seen such transformations in all of us.”

Fueling the excitement is a scene of Kim on the phone as a woman on the other end says, “Oh, my God. Are you dying? Are you dying? I’m dying.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The first season of the brand-new series will delve into all the drama the family has been facing, from Kim and Kanye West’s ongoing divorce to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second pregnancy to Khloé’s life as a single mom. But it’s Kourtney and Blink-182’s Travis Barker’s whirlwind relationship that seems to be taking center stage. Check out this previously released teaser trailer with even more of Kourtney and Travis.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It’s a departure for the reality star, who famously took a back seat for the last season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on E! in order to focus on her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. That led to a major fight with younger sister, Kim. Who can forget Kim calling Kourtney “the least interesting to look at”?

A synopsis for the show reads: “The family you know and love is here with a brand-new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.”

The show comes on the heels of E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which finished filming last summer, and it seems no time passed between “KUWTK” and “The Kardashians.”

These days, we know that Kim is still working toward her law degree while raising North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye. There is no mention of their divorce in the new teaser, or of her new man Pete Davidson.

Just recently, Khloé’s on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, and he issued a public apology to Khloé, whom he was dating at the time.

As for Kylie, she just welcomed son Wolf Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The family announced the end of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in September 2020. Three months later, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to create content for an untitled Hulu project.