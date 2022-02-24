Kim Kardashian Tells Divorce Judge Kanye’s Posts Are Causing ‘Emotional Distress’

Kim Kardashian just filed more divorce papers, and is telling a judge Kanye West’s social media posts are causing “emotional distress.”

In the docs, obtained by “Extra,” she says, "I very much desire to be divorced,” adding that she wanted the split to remain private, but Kanye “has not done so.”

The docs claim, "Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over. Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children."

The reality star states in the papers, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."

Kardashian feels that being single will mean she “can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

She further insists delaying the divorce "will only create further tension and anxiety" and says any attempt to “rewrite the terms of the parties’ prenuptial agreement… should not be permitted.”

The filing comes after Kanye’s recent antics at his “Donda 2” listening party and on social media.

At the party on Tuesday, West sampled Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

The event took place at LoanDepot Park stadium in Miami, Florida, where Ye appeared on stage as his new song “Sci-Fi” played, and the song opened with the voice of none other than his estranged wife.

A snippet from Kim’s October 2021 appearance on “SNL” played, with her saying, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

Then there are the social media posts over the past few weeks. At one point, in a rapid-fire Instagram session, West called Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson a “di—head” and insulted him for his Hillary Clinton tattoo; posted a badly Photoshopped image of himself and Davidson poised to fight a la Avengers: Civil War; reposted a widely discredited fan theory that Davidson once sent intimate photos of himself with Ariana Grande to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller; posted what appears to be a private communication from Davidson to West expressing his desire to not come between West and his children; and even offered an image of himself assuring that his account was not hacked.

He later apologized, writing, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Despite the mea culpa, he was posting about his beefs days later.