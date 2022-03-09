Celebrity News March 09, 2022
Javier Bardem Worked as a Stripper for a Day!
Oscar nominated actor Javier Bardem once showed some skin as a stripper… for a day.
The actor opened up about dipping his toe into the world of exotic dancing on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” joking about whether he would join the new “Magic Mike” movie.
Speaking on the show, he said, “There is a time when I was 20, believe it or not, and I was stepping out of a cake for a [friend’s fiancée].”
According to the “Being the Ricardos” star, they later took the party to a local dance club, where he “did [his] routine again on the disco dance floor,” which eventually caught the eye of the owner!
“And the owner of the disco said, ‘Will you do that every Friday?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, of course!’ because I was drunk,” he said. “Then they hired me, and I had to perform the next Friday.”
But by the time the next week rolled around and Bardem was expected to perform, he recalled, “I was so nervous, I called my mom and my sister to accompany me to my striptease number.”
“There was nobody — I think there were, like, three people there? And it was very embarrassing, but I did it! I’m a performer, and I have my work.”
The three people in attendance? Ellen asked if two of the three were Bardem’s mom and sister, and the actor said “exactly,” and he added with a laugh, “The other one was the owner of the place.”
When asked what he wore for the scandalous routine, Bardem said his outfit consisted of “a tuxedo that I would open. And then I would have my little… thing there,” he joked. “I was dancing to the [song] ‘You Can Leave Your Hat On.’”
Would the 53-year-old star consider a role in the upcoming “Magic Mike” film? Bardem teased, “Yeah, they asked me to play the part where the old guy comes in and tries to do something and they’re like, ‘Stop it… No, no, no, no — not now!” The actor added of Channing Tatum and the rest of the cast, “No, those guys know what they’re doing.”