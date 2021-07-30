‘Magic Mike 3’? Zoë Kravitz Teases Dad Lenny Over Hot Abs Pic… and Channing Tatum Reacts!

Lenny Kravitz set the internet on fire when he showed off his abs on Instagram!

In the pics, the 57-year-old rocker is wearing jeans, an unbuttoned shirt, and sunglasses as he uses a power tool to build a deck.

The thirst trap even had his daughter Zoë asking, “You auditioning for MM3?” while tagging “Magic Mike” producer and star Channing Tatum.

Tatum took notice, replying, “Oh s--t!!” He added, “Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe”

Kravitz kept it cool, writing back, “Peace my man.”

Of course the “Magic Mike 3” plans are all in good fun. There is no real talk of a third installment.