Simon Cowell Remembers Nightbirde

Only a few months into the new year, it’s already been a wild ride for Simon Cowell.

Simon got engaged to his longtime love Lauren Silverman and broke his arm in another bike accident.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Simon about “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” and the death of “America’s Got Talent” breakout star Nightbirde.

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski lost her battle with cancer over the weekend.

Cowell said, “That was tough. It really, really was. You always pray in a situation like that that something is going to happen… She came to my house last year… We were talking about her music… She was so determined to beat this illness… When she left, I was just thinking, God, I really really hope she is gonna get through this… So unfair… It hit all of us really hard.”

Nightbirde, who got the golden buzzer from Cowell after performing her original song “It’s Okay,” was forced to withdraw from “America’s Got Talent” midseason last year after her health took a turn for the worse.

Simon was in a purple arm cast after breaking his wrist. He shared, “In one week, I broke my wrist, tooth fell out because I was eating peanut brittle, [and then] a day after that, I tested positive for COVID.”

Lauren, sitting off camera, is also battling COVID-19. She told Terri that she's feeling “much better today.”



As for what happened with his wrist, he said, “I was riding my bike… I went around a corner too fast. That was it, knocked myself out. There were some people nearby, thank God, so they stopped the traffic… I was in a bit of a daze… I got back on my bike and drove one-armed back to the house. That’s how nutty I was.”

Simon had dinner with his son Eric before going the hospital. When Eric asked him whether he was wearing a helmet, Simon said, “I went, ‘Of course I was.’ He went, ‘You weren’t, were you?’ I said, ‘I was,’ He said, ‘Okay, pinkie, and we never break a pinkie.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I wasn’t,’ and I got the biggest telling off… That was the worst part of it.”

When asked if he had a wakeup call now after breaking his back and wrist, Simon said, “Lesson learned now.”

In lighter news, Simon proposed to Lauren on Christmas Eve, who he has been with since 2013. He dished, “We were in Barbados. Eric was there, [Lauren’s son] Adam was there. It was cool.” He smiled, saying, “They were very excited… It was great.”

Lauren also flashed her engagement ring to the camera.

Simon is building off the success of “America’s Got Talent” with “AGT Extreme.” He dished, “We just saw stuff I have never seen in my life, These people, they do this a lot… It was… the most terrifying experience I have ever gone through just judging it, let alone taking part in it.”

He emphasized, “It was really, really scary to watch.”

Simon even witnessed one of the contestants have an accident — stuntman Jonathan Goodwin, who was released from a hospital where he had been since an on-set accident in October that resulted in multiple broken bones.

He commented, “[Jonathan]’s a very, very special person. Thank God he survived, because it was a bad crash.”