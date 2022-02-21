James Gunn Engaged to ‘Peacemaker’ Star Jennifer Holland

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Peacemaker” creator James Gunn is engaged to Jennifer Holland, who stars on the HBO Max show.

They announced the news over the weekend with an Instagram pic of her giant ring.

In the photos, Jennifer, 35, is sitting outside with mountains in the background and holding up a mug, her sparkler on full display.

Gunn, 55, wrote in the caption, "😏❤️."

Famous friends took to the comments to congratulate the pair.

“Peacemaker” actor Steve Agee wrote, "❤️❤️ love you both!" and “The Suicide Squad” actress Viola Davis shared, "Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Karen Gillan wrote, "OMG!!!!!!!😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️”

“Smallville” alum Michael Rosenbaum, who reportedly introduced James and Jennifer, wrote “Phenomenal.”

Holland didn’t address the engagement news on her account, but did post a sweet photo of the couple with a rainbow in the background. She wrote in the caption, “Happiness. 🌈 ⛅️ ❤️”

Gunn and Holland started dating in 2015 and have worked together on multiple projects. She starred in a horror movie James produced in 2019 called “Brightburn,” and then joined the 2021 flick “The Suicide Squad,” a movie he wrote and directed.

In “The Suicide Squad” she plays A.R.G.U.S. agent Emilia Harcourt, and reprised the role for the 2022 series “Peacemaker.”

She recently told People of working with James on “Peacemaker,” "It was great. We had an absolutely amazing time. At the end of it, our personal relationship was closer for the experience. We got really lucky in that we work really well together and it just works for us."

Jennifer said she never expected her role in “The Suicide Squad” to continue beyond the film. "I had no expectations that it was going to go any further than that. It was just, 'I'm going to do this fun thing with James and have a great time for a couple of weeks.' That's kind of what we thought it was going to be. Then the pandemic hit, James got bored while he was doing post-production on ‘The Suicide Squad’ and he ended up writing this series."

She went on, "When he first started writing it, he had absolutely no idea that Emilia was going to be such an integral part of the story. The way his writing flows, he just lets the story take him where it needs to go. She became a very integral part of the story. I'm just so grateful for it because it's all an absolute dream for me."