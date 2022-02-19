Candace Parker & Anna Petrakova Welcome Baby Boy

Instagram

WNBA star Candace Parker and her wife Anna Petrakova have welcomed a baby boy!

The couple's son Airr was born February 11, Parker announced on Instagram.

"Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22 We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON," she wrote in a post, accompanied by photos of herself, Anna, and her 12-year-old daughter Lailaa from her marriage to ex-husband Shelden Williams cuddling with Airr.

The Chicago Sky star had announced in December that she and her wife were expecting. Her post doubled as confirmation that she and Anna had wed in 2019.