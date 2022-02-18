Olivia Rodrigo & Adam Faze Split

Getty Images

It’s over between Olivia Rodrigo, 18, and Adam Faze, 24, People reports.

A source tells the magazine that the “Driver’s License” singer and music video producer have split, saying, "They've been over for a bit now."

The pair sparked split rumors last month when they didn’t spend New Year’s Eve together. Then, Rodrigo unfollowed Faze’s personal and professional accounts on Instagram.

Page Six reported at the time that Faze was leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York. Since then, Adam has posted photos from NYC on his social media accounts.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Rodrigo revealed how she gets over someone, saying, “Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Looks like she cut off all contact with Adam, to whom she’d been linked since July. The two haven’t been seen together since November.

In other news, Rodrigo pulling back the curtain on her professional life in the new Disney+ film “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour Film).” She’s taking fans along for the ride as she road-trips from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her insanely popular first album “Sour,” to Los Angeles. The movie drops March 25 — watch the teaser below!

Days after the launch of her doc, Rodrigo will be hitting the Grammys on April 3, where she is up for seven awards. Olivia spoke with “Extra’s” Katie Krause in December about how excited she is, and whether she will perform.

Katie asked, “Nominated in all four big categories… when you wake up and hear that news, what does that feel like?

Olivia said, “Oh, my gosh, I think the coolest moment of my career thus far. I grew up, like, watching the Grammys so religiously.”