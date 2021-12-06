Will Olivia Rodrigo Perform at the Grammys?

Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is just 18 and is the definition of music right now as her massive hits dominate the radio waves and charts.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Olivia at Variety’s 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock/GIRLS5EVA, where she talked about her mega-hit song “Driver’s License.”

Katie asked what about the song resonates, and Rodrigo answered, “Gosh! Who’s to say? I don’t know. I think I try to be as honest as I possibly can and speak from the heart and that seems to be resonating and I feel so grateful for that, yeah!... I’m definitely going on tour very soon, sooner than some might think, and I’m so excited to announce that.” On tour, she is expected to sing all the hits from her debut album, “Sour.”

Katie also asked about her friendship with Taylor Swift, and Olivia said, “It’s so cool to, like, have people that you’ve looked up to your whole life suddenly become your peers. Like, so many people are so kind to me. Like, Billie Eilish, Halsey are, like, so sweet. It’s just so nice to be, you know, in an industry where I feel like women can support each other.”

Rodrigo also has a big night coming up at the Grammys after getting seven nominations. Katie asked, “Nominated in all four big categories, when you wake up and hear that news, what does that feel like?

Olivia said, “Oh my gosh, I think the coolest moment of my career thus far. I grew up, like, watching the Grammys so religiously.”

The big question is, will she perform? “Oh, I would love to! I’m not sure yet… It’s such an honor to be nominated. Like, anything that happens will truly be icing on the cake.”