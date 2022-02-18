Lily James & BF Michael Shuman Are Instagram Official (Sort Of!)

Instagram

Actress Lily James has kind of made things Instagram official with musician boyfriend, Michael Shuman. James and Shuman, who is part of the popular band Queens of the Stone Age, first went public over a year ago, but the couple had never shared photos of each other on social media… until now.

On Thursday, the “Pam & Tommy” star shared multiple snaps from a recent holiday, including a photo that appeared to be of Michael looking out over the ocean.

“Postcards from the edge,” James wrote in the caption of the vacation slideshow. While she did not tag Michael in the post, fans were quick to recognize who it was.

The actress, 32, and musician, 36, were first spotted together last February in Suffolk, England, where James was filming her upcoming movie “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”

In April 2021, she and the rocker were seen hand in hand in Los Angeles, reportedly on their way to meet his parents.

James was previously linked to “The Crown” star Matt Smith. The two went their separate ways after five years together in December 2019, then reconciled in May 2020 before calling it quits for a second time soon after.

In summer 2020, the actress sparked romance rumors with Captain America himself, Chris Evans. The two were first seen together sharing a taxi after leaving Mark’s Club in London and enjoying ice cream in the park a few days later.

James has been making waves recently with her incredible performance as Pamela Anderson in the new Hulu series “Pam & Tommy.”

Last month, “Extra” spoke with Lily about becoming Anderson. She revealed, “It was a long process of figuring out how to make this work… I was going in at 3:30 in the morning and having over four hours in the makeup chair. But they did a great job, and by the end we could do it pretty quick occasionally.”

James, who said she grew up watching Pam on “Baywatch,” also opened up about putting on that iconic red swimsuit, saying, “It was a pretty wild moment.”