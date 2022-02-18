Barron Hilton & Wife Tessa Expecting Baby #2

Barron Hilton, 32, and his wife Tessa Von Walderdorff, 27, have another baby on the way!

The couple are expecting their second child. They are already the parents of daughter Milou Alizee, who is almost 2.

They told People magazine, “We are so excited! It wasn't planned, but we've realized that the best things in life never are. We have decided to wait until the baby's birth to discover the gender."

“The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart,” the couple noted.

Barron’s baby announcement comes just weeks after news broke that his older sister Nicky Hilton was expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild.

Both babies are due in summer! Nicky and Barron’s sister Paris has also been open about her desire to have children, so we’ll have to wait and see if she has news on that front to announce!

In 2020, Barron and Tessa opened up on how they came up with the name Milou for their first child. They shared, “We found the name Milou from where we met — Pointe Milou in [St. Barts]. We thought it was only fitting.”

As for Milou’s middle name, they explained, “Her middle name, Alizée, means 'trade winds' in French. The winds of the island are what brought us together and then a few years later, it is what brought us Milou. She is a gift from the island."

Barron and Tessa tied the knot in St. Barts, two years after meeting on the island.

St. Barts is also where Tessa’s parents’ wed. She told Brides.com, “I’ve been going to the island since I was a baby. My parents got married there in 1988, exactly 30 years ago. It has always been my happy place. I would have never imagined that one day the island would introduce me to the love of my life

While Barron is the son of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton, Tessa is a descendant of Germany royalty.

Barron popped the question to Tessa in the summer of 2017. She revealed, “Barron and I had spent a good month and a half apart traveling on our own—but when I returned to New York, he was awaiting me. From that moment on, we could no longer leave each other’s side. Two weeks later, he proposed.”