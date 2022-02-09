Quentin Tarantino & Daniella Pick Expecting Baby #2

Getty

Famed director Quentin Tarantino, 58, and wife Daniella Pick, 38, have another baby on the way!

His rep confirmed they are expecting their second child together to E! News.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth was the first to report the news, revealing that Pick was due in a couple of months.

Quentin and Daniella have been living with their firstborn Leo in Tel Aviv.

Leo was born just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Quentin said, “The idea was that we would spend, like, three to four months in Tel Aviv and three to four months in Los Angeles, and then COVID hit. So three to four months became nine to 12 months."

Tarantino opened up on how they came up with the name Leo. He told Kimmel, “We almost didn't name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There's nothing wrong with that, but I didn't. He's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."

Tarantino and DiCaprio worked together on “Django Unchained” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Since Tarantino is living in Israel, he’s also learning some Hebrew, even conversing with his son in the language. He shared, “I'm actually learning a lot with Leo because he watches these, like, baby TV kind of things and it's all in Hebrew, so I'm learning with him."

Quentin and Daniella met in 2009 while he was promoting “Inglourious Basterds.”

The filmmaker proposed to Daniella, daughter of singer Tzvika Pick, in June 2017. They tied the knot at their home in Los Angeles in November 2018.

The pair was seen holding hands after a wedding reception with friends and family at Mr. Chow. Some of the invited guests included Tim Roth, Eli Roth, Maya Rudolph and rapper RZA.