Engaged? Adele Wears Huge Sparkler on THAT Finger at the BRIT Awards 2022

On Tuesday, Adele turned heads at the 2022 BRIT Awards!

Adele looked like Old Hollywood glamour with a custom black gown by Armani.

Adele accessorized with a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger, which definitely had cameras flashing!

Could she be hinting that she’s engaged to boyfriend and NBA super agent Rich Paul?

Last week, Adele took on rumors that their relationship was on the rocks. Along with setting the record straight on her performance at the show, she made a subtle mention of their romance.

She wrote on Instagram, “Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week. Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it!”

Adele ended her post with, “Oh, and Rich sends his love." It was recently reported that Adele and Rich were the rocks, but that appears not to be the case from her Instagram. What a way to turn the tables!

In November, Adele opened up about her relationship with Paul during an interview with Orprah Winfrey. She gushed, "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

The couple started dating in early 2021, and she pointed out “the easiness of it… it's just been very smooth."

Adele said she’s at a different place in her life now than she was in past relationships. This was the first time she’s "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

"It's just timing," she noted. “But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

Adele’s appearance at this year’s BRIT Awards is the first time she has attended in six years. In 2016, she wore a sequined Valentino dress.