Adele Sounds-Off on Those Rich Paul Breakup Rumors

Getty Images

Adele isn’t going easy on those rumors surrounding her relationship with NBA agent Rich Paul.

On Tuesday, Adele made a subtle mention of their romance while setting the record straight on her upcoming BRIT Awards performance.

While it was rumored that Adele was canceling her performance, it’s simply not true. She wrote on Instagram, “Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week. Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it!”

Adele ended her post with, “Oh, and Rich sends his love." It was recently reported that Adele and Rich were the rocks, but that appears not to be the case from her Instagram. What a way to turn the tables!

Adele’s BRITs appearance will be her first stage performance since announcing her Las Vegas residency was being postponed.

Last month, Adele got emotional while telling her fans that her show “ain’t ready.”

She added, “We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently learned that Adele’s Vegas show was actually in rehearsals in Fresno for five weeks, but the Grammy winner didn’t check on the progress in Las Vegas until last week. Sources say the first time she saw everything was three days before opening night and she “flipped out.”

It has been reported Adele had a huge falling out with her longtime set designer and collaborator Esmerelda Delvin.