Anna Nicole Smith Biopic Is in Development

A biopic following the rise and fall of model, actress, and TV personality Anna Nicole Smith is in the works!

Three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin, who is starring in “Glow,” was in discussions to play the late star, but she has been forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline.com reports.

Thought Gilpin is out, “Succession” star Holly Hunter is currently in talks to co-star as Anna’s devoted therapist.

The biopic, titled “Hurricanna,” will focus on the final days of Smith’s life. The film is described as a look into the “immense hurricane-like force that was Anna Nicole Smith, and the fateful string of events that led Anna to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her.”

“Hurricanna” will be helmed by “Killing Eve” director Francesca Gregorini, based on a script by Rachel Sarnoff and Matt Sarnoff.

In 2007, Nicole Smith died at the age of 39 from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. She was survived by her daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, who was only 5 months old at the time of her death.

Last year, Dannielynn learned more about her mom as part of a “20/20” special. Dannielynn and her father Larry Birkhead took a trip to Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole grew up.

The two also visited Los Angeles, where Dannielynn saw “for the first time some of Anna Nicole's memorabilia from her life and career, tucked away in a storage locker following her death.”

Over the past few years, Dannielynn and Larry have lived a quiet life, but they have been appearing at the Kentucky Derby annually.