Dannielynn Birkhead's Kentucky Derby Style — See How Grown Up She Looks!

Every year, Larry Birkhead and his daughter with the late Anna Nicole Smith, Dannielynn Birkhead, show up and show out on Kentucky Derby weekend — but this year, something is different. As one Instagram commenter pointed out to Larry, "You've got a young lady now."

Dannielynn, 14, was pictured with Larry in several poses Friday, showing off a grown-up look in a robin's-egg blue Jovani Fashions pantsuit, lavender top, and a white, floral fascinator.

The radiant teen, who has inherited her parents' good looks, told Larry she "wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past."

Dad correctly interpreted this to mean "no more 'little girl' dresses."

Larry looked sharp himself, in a lavender suit with a robin's-egg shirt and a tie and shoes that picked up both colors, but he joked that Dannielynn "cleaned out the chocolate brownies, ice cream and nachos while at the same time critiquing my outfit."

He declared his daughter had "finished first" with her outstanding look.

The father-daughter duo had decided to visit Churchill Downs racetrack ahead of the Derby, even though what Larry calls their "favorite event," the Barnstable-Brown Party, won't be back until 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. (No worries there — Dannielynn had a sparkling mask at the ready!)

It was worth the trip, with fans gushing over the pair for their fashion sense and their obvious bond.

In a February 2021 "20/20" special, Dannielynn and Larry were seen on a trip to Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole had grown up. The trip was undertaken to allow Dannielynn to become more familiar with her late mom, who died of an accidental drug overdose in February 2007 just months after her son Daniel also succumbed to an overdose.

The special captured images of Dannielynn viewing some of her late mom's memorabilia, which had been stashed in a storage locker at the time of her death.

