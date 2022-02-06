Celebrity News February 06, 2022
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Welcome 2nd Child Together: It's a Boy!
Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott, announcing the birth on Instagram Sunday afternoon.
A rep confirmed to People magazine that Kylie had given birth to a boy.
She made the baby news official with a black-and-white image of her new baby's hand, captioning it "2/2/22," likely meaning she gave birth four days ago.
Kylie confirmed she was expecting in September, and fans began to wonder — from so many hints! — whether she'd already given birth earlier this year.
Kanye Vents on Instagram: 'Kim Accused Me of Putting a Hit Out on Her'View Story
Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, are already the parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4.
Congrats have been pouring in on social media, including from sister Kourtney Kardashian ("Mommy of two life") and mom Kris Jenner ("Angel Pie").