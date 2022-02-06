Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Welcome 2nd Child Together: It's a Boy!

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott, announcing the birth on Instagram Sunday afternoon.

A rep confirmed to People magazine that Kylie had given birth to a boy.

She made the baby news official with a black-and-white image of her new baby's hand, captioning it "2/2/22," likely meaning she gave birth four days ago.

Kylie confirmed she was expecting in September, and fans began to wonder — from so many hints! — whether she'd already given birth earlier this year.

Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, are already the parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4.