Lizzo Goes Nude: 'If You Love Me, You Love All of Me'

Instagram

Lizzo broke Twitter on Saturday, offering a sensuous video of herself fully nude set to a snippet from an upcoming song.

"If you love, you love all of me / Or none of me at all," she sings, sounding like Patti LaBelle. Meanwhile, bathed in golden light, the nude singer caresses herself approvingly, ending the video with a defiant look to the camera.

She captioned the video, "If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to."

She ended with, "Free yourself in love You deserve it."