Offset Talks Baby #2 with Cardi B, Supports Lizzo, and Dishes on ‘The Hype’

Offset is about to be a dad again! The Migos rapper dished with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about expecting with wife Cardi B, and opened up about his HBO Max reality show “The Hype” alongside the show’s host Speedy Morman.

Offset said of his wife and the baby on the way, “Yeah, she's doing good. It's another blessing. God is good.”

This will be Offset’s fifth child, and his second with Cardi. Their daughter Kulture just turned 3 in July.

Offset and Cardi are not just parenting together, she’s guest starring on “The Hype.” He said of working with her on the streetwear competition show, “Working with her is always a beautiful thing. She's my wife, so working with her is always magical. She gonna come with the sauce and spunk.”

Speedy explained why it was important to do the show, saying, “It's something that embodies our culture… This is something we grew up on. This is our livelihood. This is what we wear and how we feel comfortable, how we get fly.”

Rachel commented on Offset’s judging style, “You know what took me by surprise when I was watching this? Offset, you were kind of tough… You were like… ‘I don't have a problem going in there and telling them what's up.’” He replied, “Nah, ‘cause you gotta keep it real.”