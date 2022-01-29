Pete Davidson Meets John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's Son — Too Cute!

Instagram

Baby Malcolm is a social butterfly!

Fresh off his playdate with Lyla Golding, Malcolm Hiệp — the son of John Mulaney and Olivia Munn — has met up with "Uncle Pete" Davidson, and the ensuing photos are beyond adorable.

Seen cuddling a clearly charmed Malcolm on a couch, Davidson, 28, jokes in a new video, "Yeah, babies are all head. They're, like, all head."

John and Olivia are heard laughing in the background.

The "SNL" star — who is currently dating Kim Kardashian — seems right at home with a baby on his lap.

Mulaney has been showing off baby Malcolm recently, posting proud-dad pics with his son last week on Instagram.

Just yesterday, Munn and Mulaney met up with Henry and Liv Lo Golding so Malcolm, 2 months, could meet the Goldings' daughter Lyla, 9 months.

Munn shared those snaps, captioning them, "Malcolm met Lyla today."