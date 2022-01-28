Celebrity News January 28, 2022
Olivia Munn & Henry Golding’s Baby Playdate! See the Pics
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney met up with Henry and Liv Lo Golding for an A-list baby playdate!
Munn shared pics from the special day on Instagram, documenting the first meeting between her son Malcolm, 2 months, and the Golding’s daughter Lyla, 9 months.
"Malcolm met Lyla today 😍," Olivia wrote.
The pics include a selfie of the two families, along with a photo of Lyla leaning over to Malcom as if to give him a kiss on the head.
Olivia also shared a snap of the two moms holding the babies, and another of the two dads goofing around with the little ones.
Liv posted a mom pic with Olivia and the babies on her account, too, writing, “Sometimes all you need is mum time. Congratulations @oliviamunn @johnmulaney he’s perfect 😍🥰❤️,”
People reports Olivia and John welcomed Malcolm on November 24, while Henry and Liv welcomed Lyla in March.