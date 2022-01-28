Olivia Munn & Henry Golding’s Baby Playdate! See the Pics

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney met up with Henry and Liv Lo Golding for an A-list baby playdate!

Munn shared pics from the special day on Instagram, documenting the first meeting between her son Malcolm, 2 months, and the Golding’s daughter Lyla, 9 months.

"Malcolm met Lyla today 😍," Olivia wrote.

The pics include a selfie of the two families, along with a photo of Lyla leaning over to Malcom as if to give him a kiss on the head.

Olivia also shared a snap of the two moms holding the babies, and another of the two dads goofing around with the little ones.

Liv posted a mom pic with Olivia and the babies on her account, too, writing, “Sometimes all you need is mum time. Congratulations @oliviamunn @johnmulaney he’s perfect 😍🥰❤️,”