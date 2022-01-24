Olivia Munn Feels a ‘Little Less Post Partum’ After Surprise Pamper Session

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Olivia Munn was treated to a surprise pamper session over the weekend!

Munn, 41, just welcomed son Malcolm with John Mulaney in November, and her hairstylist friend Kiley Fitzgerald popped over to spoil the new mom.

The actress shared a photo of herself getting glammed up as she cuddled with a sleepy Malcom.

Munn wrote, "When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere. Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM! 💜💜."