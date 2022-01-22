Regina King Remembers Son Ian After His Death by Suicide

Getty Images

Oscar winner Regina King is grieving the loss of her beloved son, Ian Alexander Jr., who has died the week of his 26th birthday and one week after her 51st.

People reports his death was a suicide.

In a statement, the actress said, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian was King's only child, her son with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., a record producer. He had been working as a deejay.

One year ago, Ian shared a sweet photo of himself and his mom on her 50th birthday, paying tribute with the words, "Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got shit on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!"

He had been active on Instagram right up until his death, promoting his Desduné music project. His mother had commented on all of his recent posts.

In the wake of Ian's passing, many have taken to social media to offer support to King.

Garcelle Beauvais addressed King on Twitter, writing, "My heart breaks for you, Regina King. Ian was sweet & kind."

Josh Gad tweeted, "My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to Regina King and her family tonight. My heart breaks. Sending you nothing but light."

Loni Love posted a playful pic of herself with Ian, writing, "I met Ian at Sherrie Shepherd's birthday bash.. he catered the event. Cooked and served all the food and it was delicious!!!! Such a sweet and talented young man… Rest In Peace."

More reactions below:

Praying for Regina King. She needs all the grace and light that can flow her way right now. 🙏🏾 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 22, 2022 @BerniceKing

I am absolutely heartbroken for @ReginaKing. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 22, 2022 @MarleeMatlin

Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. @ReginaKing — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 22, 2022 @zoesaldana

Dearest @ReginaKing - Sending you and your family all the love and peace that’s possible…I am so very sorry for your loss. 🙏🏾 — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) January 22, 2022 @theebillyporter

I’m simply devastated. Sending prayers to @ReginaKing 💔 Please stay strong Queen. I plan on dropping a million+ prayers for you & your fam. If y’all got a minute do the same 🙏🏿 — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) January 22, 2022 @TheOrlandoJones