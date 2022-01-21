Has Olivia Rodrigo Split with Adam Faze? All the Clues

Getty Images

Singer Olivia Rodrigo and film producer boyfriend Adam Faze are sparking split rumors!

Rodrigo has everyone talking, since she unfollowed Faze’s personal and professional accounts on Instagram.

Page Six reports that Faze is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York.

Fans started speculating that the pair split when they didn’t spend New Year’s Eve together.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Rodrigo revealed how she gets over someone, saying, “Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Backgrid

Looks like she’s cutting off social media contact with Adam, who she was linked to in July.

The two haven’t been seen together since November.

In other news, Rodrigo has reportedly parted ways with her manager Kristen Smith.