Taylor Swift & Olivia Rodrigo Poised to Break Records at American Music Awards 2021

The nominees have been revealed for the 2021 American Music Awards — and some records might be broken!

Olivia Rodrigo bagged the most nominations, with seven. If she wins at least five awards, it will be the most wins for a first-time nominee. Rodrigo has nominations in the following categories: Artist of the Year, New Artist of the year, Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Pop Song.

Three-time nominee Taylor Swift could break her own record for the most AMA wins (32) of all time should she take home at least one of the awards for which she is nominated: like Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, or Favorite Pop Album.

Five-time winner The Weeknd is right behind Rodrigo with six nominations. He will also be vying with Rodrigo and Swift for the award for Artist of the Year. Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and Giveon follow closely, with five nominations apiece.

Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Carrie Underwood, Maluma, and H.E.R are just a few of the other nominees.

The AMAs represent the top achievements in music as determined by the fans, and this year’s show will feature a powerful lineup including first-time collaborations and exclusive world-premiere performances from music’s biggest names.

Voting has opened globally via TikTok.

