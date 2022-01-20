Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking Expecting First Child — Is It a Boy or Girl?

Getty Images

Country singer Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking are growing their family!

On Thursday, Luke announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Along with a series of maternity photos, he revealed that they are having a baby boy. He wrote on Instagram, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

In several of the photos, the pair are seen holding a sonogram with Nicole’s growing baby bump in full view!

Nicole posted the same photos, adding, “this may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

After seeing the post, Maren Morris responded, “Congratulations, y’all! ✨✨✨.”

The baby news comes over a year after the pair tied the knot at their Florida home.

At the time, Luke gushed, “Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever.”