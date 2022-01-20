Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar Answer Dr. Dre’s Call in Super Bowl Halftime Trailer

We are weeks away from Super Bowl LVI, but an epic new trailer has just been released for the highly anticipated Pepsi halftime show!

The nearly four-minute trailer features all the performers, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.

In the trailer, directed by F. Gary Gray, all the performers receive a text from Dr. Dre, who asks them to head to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Super Bowl will be held.

The trailer ends with all five performers walking in unison to the stadium.

Of working with the hip-hop icons, F. Gary Gray said in a statement, “Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like ‘Friday,’ ‘Set It Off,’ ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!"

In a another statement, Pepsi’s VP of Marketing Todd Kaplan said, “Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history. Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”

Kaplan added, “It was critical that we tell this story in an authentic way, so we partnered with the creative genius of both F. Gary Gray and Adam Blackstone to deliver this impactful piece of content. The trailer will be available on our Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show app along with a range of behind the scenes footage, fan giveaways, and so much more to ensure fans continue to get hyped for the show in the coming weeks."

While the performers will not be paid, the performance often spikes up album sales by 200-500%.