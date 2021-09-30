Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar & More Set to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will be packed with stars!

It has just been announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the show.

In a statement, Pepsi VP of Marketing Todd Kaplan said, “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

He continued, “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years — from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd — and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

The show will be produced by Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation.

Eminem wrote on Instagram, “Dre day in February 🌴🏈? I’m there! #PepsiHalftime Show @nbcsports @pepsi @nfl @rocnation #SBLVI.”

Dr. Dre said, “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Roc Nation founder JAY-Z added, “On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”