Jodie Sweetin Engaged to Mescal Wasilewski — See Her Ring!

“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin is engaged!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Monday, Sweetin took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski. Along with showing off her ring, she wrote, “SI love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us.”

“Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together,” Jodie added. “I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍.”

After seeing the post, her “Full House” co-star Candance Cameron Bure commented, “Congratulations sis. Love you.”

A few months ago, Sweetin showed her love to Wasilewski. She gushed on Instagram, “You're my safe place. My partner. My best friend. We've made it over 4 years. Nearly 3 of them were spent thousands of miles apart. But 4 years ago, on Sep 16, we made a decision. That we were [100] completely in this. I wake up every day and love you even more."

The pair have been together since 2017, but didn’t make it Instagram official until a year later.

Sweetin was previously married to Morty Coyle, Cody Herpin and Shaun Holguin.