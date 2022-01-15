Bob Saget's 'Eternally Grateful' Wife Opens Up: 'I Have No Regrets'

Instagram

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, has opened up about her staggering loss — and she is projecting a sense of peace.

"My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she wrote on Instagram. "I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

She went on to tell her followers, "Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."

Remembering the man he was, she wrote, "Bob was a force. I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful. Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up). I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always."

In closing, she addressed her late husband directly, writing, "Honey, I love you more than anything, forever."

Saget was found dead a week ago in his Orlando Ritz-Carlton hotel room the day after a two-hour comedy set. There is no definitive cause of death yet, but because he was found in bed with his left arm over his chest, some have speculated he may have suffered a heart attack or stroke.

