Crystal Hefner Says She’s ‘Removed Everything Fake from My Body’

Instagram

Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal is opening up about a big transition in her life.

The 35-year-old revealed on Instagram that she “removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos,” as she embraces a more modest lifestyle.

Crystal explained, “After the last handful of years staying true to myself on social media, I feel that all the people here with me at this point actually care and are invested in my life in a positive way and for that I thank you.”

She spent the past five years transitioning her Instagram from “not always safe for work posts” to her “REAL safe for work life.”

Crystal says her account now represents “the real me,” adding, “I was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process.”

Looking back at her Playboy years, she isn’t sure if she felt empowered or the pressure of expectation to post pictures while “dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc.” Regardless, Crystal says, “I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”

As she moved away from her sexier image, Hefner said, “I saw followers drop by the thousands every day… But now it has shifted… Most days the count is growing. Now my women followers are giving the men followers a run for their money. Now I truly feel I have an army of supporters that care and see an actual soul behind the lens. For that I thank you.”

Moving forward, she says, “I will make it my mission to try and help in all ways that I can while staying true to myself. I hope all of you can stay true to yourself and to what feels right for you as well, because there’s a certain power you get from that you can’t find anywhere else. I love you.”