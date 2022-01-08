Celebrity News January 08, 2022
Demi Lovato 'Quietly Completed' Another Stint in Rehab in 2021: Report
Demi Lovato "quietly completed another rehab program" in 2021, People magazine reports.
The stint follows treatment they underwent after a 2018 near-fatal O.D.
Lovato first went to rehab in 2010, then resided in a sober-living facility two years later.
People quoted an insider as saying, "Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first."
Us Weekly confirms the report, offering a source close to Lovato's mom saying the decision to enter rehab was Demi's, that they returned home "during the holidays," and, "Demi will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition."
As recently as last year, Lovato was a proponent of "California sobriety," a term meaning that people with addiction issues avoid hard drugs but occasionally drink and smoke pot.
They renounced that approach in an Instagram Story that read, "I no longer support my 'California sober' ways. Sober sober is the only way to be."