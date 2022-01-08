Demi Lovato 'Quietly Completed' Another Stint in Rehab in 2021: Report

Getty/Instagram

Demi Lovato "quietly completed another rehab program" in 2021, People magazine reports.

The stint follows treatment they underwent after a 2018 near-fatal O.D.

Lovato first went to rehab in 2010, then resided in a sober-living facility two years later.

People quoted an insider as saying, "Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first."

Us Weekly confirms the report, offering a source close to Lovato's mom saying the decision to enter rehab was Demi's, that they returned home "during the holidays," and, "Demi will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition."

As recently as last year, Lovato was a proponent of "California sobriety," a term meaning that people with addiction issues avoid hard drugs but occasionally drink and smoke pot.