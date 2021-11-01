Exes Demi Lovato & Joe Jonas Snap Selfie at Halloween Party

Getty Images

It was a “Camp Rock” reunion this weekend for Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas!

The former co-stars and exes ran into each other at a Halloween party and snapped a selfie.

Years after starring in Disney’s “Camp Rock” in 2008 and “Camp Rock 2” in 2010, the fan favorites posed together for a cute pic.

Instagram

Joe, who is now married to Sophie Turner, shared the selfie on Instagram with a purple heart.

Fans will recall the stars briefly dated in 2010 before splitting up and touring together.

In another pic, Joe and Sophie showed off their “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” Halloween costumes. Joe was Italian pop star Paolo Valisari, while Sophie was Isabella Parigi.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, Lovato looked biker-chic in a sexy black getup with open-fingered gloves that revealed a serious manicure.

Ashley Benson/Instagram