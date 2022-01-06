Pete Davidson & Julia Fox Have Worked Together in the Past

Getty Images

It turns out Kim Kardashian’s man Pete Davidson has worked with Kanye West’s rumored flame Julia Fox!

Pete and Julia posed together as Ken and Barbie for a Paper Magazine photo shoot back in November 2019. Watch the video below for a refresh on those pics.

Davidson went naked for the shoot, showing off tattoos up top and famously Photoshopped to look plastic from the waist down.

Tommy Dorfman, wrote, directed and photographed the piece. She wrote at the time, "He'd told me he slept in a car bed as a kid I saw it immediately: this Staten Island Ken Doll version of Pete stuck in a Barbie nightmare, pills everywhere. You'd be like depressed Ken." Tommy said Pete responded, "Yeah! And d—kless, like, with Ken-d—k.”

Julia stunned as Barbie. wearing an array of outfits that included lace tights, a strapless top with a big bow, a latex bodysuit, and just a towel.

At the time, Davidson opened up about his “love language,” saying, “I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

Davidson confessed sometimes that can be overwhelming for a partner. “It's something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better,” he said.

While Pete’s Paper shoot made headlines, it was girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s booty-baring cover that broke the internet in 2014.

Davidson and Kardashian have been linked since October, and just jetted off to the Bahamas for a New Year’s getaway.

Kanye and Julia were spotted together in Miami earlier this week, and then again in NYC.