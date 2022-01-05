Celebrity News January 05, 2022
Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus Days After Her NYE Special with Pete Davidson
Is Kim Kardashian icing out Miley Cyrus? The reality star has unfollowed the singer on Instagram.
The news comes days after Miley co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special with Kim’s man Pete Davidson.
Kim’s decision might have something to do with Miley serenading Pete on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” while promoting their special.
In the segment, Miley sings a flirty rendition of “It Should Have Been Me,” and teases, “I would have gone to see a movie on Staten Island!” Watch it here.
While Kim unfollowed Miley, Pete seems to be flying the friendly skies with Kim. The pair jetted off for a New Year’s getaway in the Bahamas.