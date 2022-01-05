Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus Days After Her NYE Special with Pete Davidson

Getty Images

Is Kim Kardashian icing out Miley Cyrus? The reality star has unfollowed the singer on Instagram.

The news comes days after Miley co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special with Kim’s man Pete Davidson.

Getty Images

Kim’s decision might have something to do with Miley serenading Pete on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” while promoting their special.

In the segment, Miley sings a flirty rendition of “It Should Have Been Me,” and teases, “I would have gone to see a movie on Staten Island!” Watch it here.