Kanye West Spotted at Dinner with Actress Julia Fox

It looks like Kanye West is dating again!

The rapper was spotted enjoying dinner at Carbone in Miami with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox on Saturday, and TMZ has the pics.

Sources tell the site that the meet-up wasn’t serious, but that he is getting out there again after his split with Kim Kardashian.

The next day, Fox hit the beach with friends, where the paparazzi asked if she would be going on a second date with Kanye. Page Six reports, Julia answered, “I don’t know.”

Despite her coy response, a source tells the paper Kanye and Julia headed out Sunday night for another date, this time to Makoto Bal Harbour.

The sighting comes days after West was spotted at J Mulan’s birthday party at James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February, and last month asked a judge to declare her legally single.

While Kanye has made it clear he would like to reconcile with his wife, Kim has already moved on with Pete Davidson.