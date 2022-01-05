Mayim Bialik Praises ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Amy Schneider

Getty Images

Mayim Bialik has taken “Jeopardy!” by storm!

“Extra” Special Correspondent Garrett Vogel spoke with Bialik, who is following in the footsteps of the late Alex Trebek as the host of “Jeopardy!”

Keeping Alex’s legacy alive, she said, “I’m thrilled to be there… [and] do the best of my ability to be a good host and highlight these incredible contestants.”

She emphasized, “There is really no way to try to match what Alex did or what he meant to people… He really had an elegance about him.”

Mayim was first named a fill-in host back in September following the controversial exit of former EP Mike Richards. She noted, “As much attention as the hosting situation got this past year, it’s really not about the host.”

It’s about the contestants like Amy Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. She won again on Tuesday’s show, bringing her impressive winning streak to 25 consecutive victories, earning her $897,600 so far.

Bialik commented, “It was quite a year, and this is what ‘Jeopardy!’ does: It highlights all sorts of incredible people and, yes, we’re very proud of her.”

Who would be part of Mayim’s dream celebrity ‘Jeopardy!’ panel? Showing some love for one of her “The Big Bang Theory” co-stars, she answered, “Oh my gosh… probably love Jim Parsons.”



Bialik is reuniting with some of her famous “Blossom” co-stars on her hit show “Call Me Kat.” She dished, “We have this episode where Kat essentially gets to interact with three stars of her favorite TV show when she was younger… It’s very sweet. I do wear the hat… It was like having my siblings come to visit my grown-up job… It was very special.”