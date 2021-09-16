Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings Set to Host ‘Jeopardy!’ for Rest of the Season

Sony Pictures

“Jeopardy!” is still in search of a permanent host, but the show has a plan for the rest of the season — it will be hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

A decision on who will host next season has not been made, but according to TMZ, Mayim appears to be a front-runner.

Last month, Deadline reported that Mayim would be taping three weeks of episodes for this season.

Mayim stepped in to tape the episodes after Mike Richards stepped away from his permanent hosting gig, following backlash over resurfaced statements on a podcast.

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” Mike said, “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

Richards ended his note with an apology to the show's staff, saying, “I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”