Reality Couple Calls It Quits — While Taping Reunion!

It's over between "Vanderpump Rules" sweethearts James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss — and their sense of timing is everything!

People magazine reports the couple ended their engagement during the filming of the Bravo show's Season 9 reunion in L.A. on Friday.

According to the outlet, Leviss handed her engagement ring back to Kennedy on camera. Each individually confirmed the split on IG Sunday.

Their statement read, "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

The two became engaged in May. Kennedy popped the question elaborately, with a Coachella-themed proposal.

