Joe Giudice & Daniela Fittipaldi Split

It’s over between Joe Giudice and Daniela Fittipaldi after one year together.

In Touch broke the news, and now Joe tells Us weekly, “I have a lot going on right now and don’t have time for a relationship. Between my new attorney and [my] appeal to get back to the U.S., my work here in the Bahamas [and] new projects, I just don’t have the time or headspace for that.”

The pair reportedly started dating in summer 2020, and made the relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Joe wrote at the time, “Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me. I love the way your eyes light up when we [are] together. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of All I love the way YOU♥️ MY KIDS. My life is so much better because you are here with me.”