CNN Fires No. 1 Anchor Chris Cuomo

Less than a week after CNN indefinitely suspended its #1 anchor Chris Cuomo over the revelation that he had tried to help his embattled brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was in the midst of sexual harassment allegations, the network has announced Cuomo's firing.

In a statement posted to social media, CNN said, "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."

In response, Cuomo tweeted, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at 'Cuomo Prime Time' and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."

On his SiriusXM show, Cuomo has previously told listeners of his initial suspension, “It’s embarrassing, but I understand it, and I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it. The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help."

He continued, “You know this already. It hurts to even say it.”

A CNN a spokesperson announced on Tuesday, "The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

"However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," the spokesperson continued. "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."