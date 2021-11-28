Michael Strahan on Blue Origin Space Flight: 'I'm Really Not Nervous'

Getty Images

Michael Strahan is adding space travel to his résumé!

The "FOX NFL Sunday" host talked to “Extra” Special Correspondent Tommy DiDario Sunday while covering the day’s football games after Strahan announced on "GMA" that he will be going on Blue Origin's next flight into space.

Set to take off with a crew of five other passengers from West Texas on December 9, the pending flight is leaving Michael "feeling out of this world.”

As for nerves... what nerves?!

“I’m excited," Strahan said. "I am more nervous talking about football today than I am about going to outer space… It feels right. I feel good, I feel comfortable, I feel safe… I’m looking forward to it."

The former pro football player shared that training for the Super Bowl is definitely harder than prepping for outer space. "Super Bowl, without a doubt, that’s more physical," he confirmed.

He added, “It’s going to be epic, that's how I describe it… Something you think about as a kid, but now it’s going to happen… It’s mind-blowing, to be honest with you."

"Everyone I’ve talked to, they made me feel comfortable with it," he told "Extra." "Everyone involved is a lot smarter than I am. I’m really not nervous… I’m more nervous getting into the ocean 'cause there are sharks there. I would never jump out of a plane and skydive, I’m not gonna bungee jump — but I’m gonna go to space.”

As for his "FOX NFL Sunday" co-hosts thinking he is crazy, he just smiled and said, “If you don’t take chances in your life, no one will ever remember your name.”

His daughters' reaction was a bit different. “They kind of laughed," Michael admitted. "'Really, you're going to do that? Oh, that’s cool…' That’s what you get out of teenagers.”

First thing he wants to do when he gets back? “Hug everybody and tell people about it.”