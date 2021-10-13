Livestream! Watch William Shatner Launch Into Space

MEGA

“Star Trek” star William Shatner, who played the beloved Captain Kirk, is headed for the final frontier.

Watch the livestream below as they ramp up for a 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET blast-off.

Shatner, 90, will be the oldest person to fly into space when he takes off in Texas today with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin.

The 10-minute up-and-down flight on the New Shepard spacecraft will include Shatner, Chris Boshuizen of Planet Labs, microbiologist Glen de Vries and Blue Origins' Audrey Powers. The team will enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness and some incredible views before the capsule makes its parachute descent back to Earth.

The flight was delayed by one day due to wind conditions.