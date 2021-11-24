PDA Alert! Jason Sudeikis Rekindles Romance with Keeley Hazell

Jason and Keeley have reportedly been friends for years, and have been sparking romance rumors in the wake of his split with Olivia Wilde. Sudeikis and Hazell were spotted looking cozy in NYC in June, and then again in September while hiking in L.A.

The Emmy winner and his actress-director ex announced their split in October 2020. He told GQ over the summer that he’s still looking for clarity on what happened. Sudeikis told the magazine, “I'll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”