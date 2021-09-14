Jason Sudeikis & Keeley Hazell Spotted Hiking in L.A.

theimagedirect.com

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis, 45, and model Keeley Hazell, 34, sparked dating rumors again when they were spotted over the weekend in L.A.

Jason and Keeley got their sweat on with a hike in L.A. Jason kept it casual in a long-sleeved gray Nike T-shirt, black shorts, and a red headband, while Keeley showed off her abs in a white crop top and black shorts.

Despite several sightings of the pair since his split with Olivia Wilde in November, a source tells Page Six that Sudeikis and Hazell are just friends.

“They have been friends for seven to eight years,” the insider insisted.

In July, another source told the paper, “He’s definitely not with Keeley. He’s just with his kids and focusing on ‘Ted Lasso.’”

Keeley has appeared in two projects with Jason, including “Horrible Bosses 2” in 2014 and “Ted Lasso” in 2020.

Meanwhile, Jason and Olivia were together for nine years. He told GQ over the summer that he’s still looking for clarity on what happened. Sudeikis told the magazine, “I'll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers also spoke with the actor in July, and he revealed what has been keeping his spirits up.

Sudeikis told her, “Friends, other people. Hearing other people’s experiences, helping other folks out. All those things.”