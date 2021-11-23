Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Missing from Christmas Card

Getty Images

It’s not even Thanksgiving and Tori Spelling already has her holiday card up on Instagram!

In the sweet photo, Tori poses with her children Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8 and Beau, 4, along with some chickens, goats, and a pig. Fittingly, the card includes the message: "With love, from our farm to your home!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

There is just one person missing from the family fun… her husband Dean McDermott. Spelling explained his absence in the comments, revealing he was "filming his new feature film in Canada" during the family photo shoot.

Rumors have been swirling about the couple’s 15-year marriage for a while, and they have both been spotted without their wedding rings.

In October, an upset Tori was spotted yelling on the phone outside a lawyer’s office. The actress, dressed in a black suit and oversized sunglasses, was carrying a pad of paper with some very telling notes.

The yellow pad included “3 pm” next to the word “lawyer,” with a list of topics including “custody,” “support,” and “assets.”

Over the summer, Tori opened up to Jeff Lewis about her marriage on his SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live.”

The host wanted to know, “What is really going on? You put the wedding ring on. Are things okay? Because I feel like the last time you were here, things were good, you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?”

Spelling revealed, “You know what? Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” adding that her husband is sleeping “in a room” at the house.

She claimed his separate sleeping quarters stemmed from the family bunking together while Dean was out of town for work.

“Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left, [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me,” Spelling explained. “So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes.”