‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough Diagnosed with Breakthrough COVID Case

Derek Hough took to Instagram today to reveal he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge told followers, “I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out and I feel okay. I feel strong. But I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He continued, "I'll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just wanted to send a lotta love out there to all. Stay safe."

Hough did not mention if he will be quarantining next week during the “DWTS” finals, but he did mention his Las Vegas show “No Limit,” noting that this week’s shows will be rescheduled.

Derek isn’t the first “DWTS” star to get a breakthrough case of COVID. Cheryl Burke and her partner Cody Rigsby both battled the coronavirus, and the show had to get creative with their dances. In one episode, they competed using footage from a rehearsal. The following week, they performed virtually from home.