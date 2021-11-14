Celebrity News November 14, 2021
Taylor Swift Performs 10-Minute 'All Too Well' on 'SNL,' Pops Up in Sketch
Taylor Swift wowed on "Saturday Night Live," using her fifth appearance on the show to perform the newly released 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well." It was the longest single musical performance in the show's history.
Taylor Lautner Pops the Question to Tay Dome: 'All of My Wishes Came True'View Story
Dressed in black, Swift passionately performed in front of images from her directorial debut, "All Too Well: The Short Film," starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.
The scorching breakup track is thought to be about her split with Jake Gyllenhaal a decade ago, a parting of the ways she has implied — in song — was due to their nine-year age difference.
Swift also appeared in a sketch with Pete Davidson to help roast the show's employees Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall and John Higgins via a prerecorded song called "Three Sad Virgins."
"SNL" was Taylor's latest promo for her new album "Red (Taylor's Version)," featuring all-new recordings from the 2012 original, plus never-before-released songs as well.