Taylor Swift Performs 10-Minute 'All Too Well' on 'SNL,' Pops Up in Sketch

Getty Images

Taylor Swift wowed on "Saturday Night Live," using her fifth appearance on the show to perform the newly released 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well." It was the longest single musical performance in the show's history.

Dressed in black, Swift passionately performed in front of images from her directorial debut, "All Too Well: The Short Film," starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

The scorching breakup track is thought to be about her split with Jake Gyllenhaal a decade ago, a parting of the ways she has implied — in song — was due to their nine-year age difference.

Swift also appeared in a sketch with Pete Davidson to help roast the show's employees Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall and John Higgins via a prerecorded song called "Three Sad Virgins."